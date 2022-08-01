Jets Training Camp News and Live Updates 8/1

The Jets were off from practice on Sunday. The team returns to the field from this first rest day today as training camp resumes at the team facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

This will be the first padded practice of training camp. While the results of training camp practices are never particularly important, today’s outcome probably matters a bit more than those that came before it. This is a closer simulation to real action than anything we have seen to this point. All of this is to say today’s results will be very overanalyzed instead of very, very overanalyzed.

The GGN Twitter widget will help us overanalyze. It doesn’t take much analysis to realize this is the best widget covering football on the planet. It is embedded below to provide updates from today’s practice in Florham Park. The amazing widget updates automatically as new developments emerge.