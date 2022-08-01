New York Jets Flight Connections 8/1/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. Today is the day that the team puts the pads on, and practice begins - for real. We’ll see how the team’s blocking concepts look in a real fashion, and which players are actually producing when they find themselves getting hit by defenders. With the pads on, we’ll see who the real football players are. With football right around the corner, we get our first taste of preseason action in the Hall of Fame game this week as well. I don’t know about you all, but I couldn’t be more excited to see some real football. Let’s hope that excitement isn’t short-lived as it has been in previous years. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.