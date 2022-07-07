New York Jets Flight Connections 7/7/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Yesterday the Carolina Panthers traded for Browns’ former 1st overall selection in the 2018 draft, Baker Mayfield. Baker should instantly step in and take the job from Darnold, which, is a little hilarious considering the team traded for Darnold - while the Jets ended up drafting Zach Wilson. I remember speaking ill of Darnold quite early in the process. And while I never like to see my correct takes be from the failure of others, it’s justifying to see it happening in another location as well. With that said, the Jets themselves need to worry about Zach Wilson taking major leaps in his development if the team expects anything different than what happened in the Darnold era. Time will tell. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Training Camp Preview | Defensive Line Receives Reinforcements; Carl Lawson Set to Return

NewYorkJets.com - 2022 Jets Position Preview | Defensive Line

Jack Bell - Quinnen Williams: Jets’ D-Line Has Potential to ‘Be Scary’

Connor Hughes - Jets position battles: Five competitions to watch at training camp

Ryan Moran - 2022 New York Jets roster locks: who's guaranteed a spot on offense?

Nick Wojton - 6 most overlooked players on New York Jets’ 90-man offseason roster

David Wyatt-Hupton - Talking Special Teams

Benjamin Jacob - Analyzing the various win-total scenarios for the NY Jets in 2022

Oliver Cochrane - Which new NY Jets have a shot to break franchise rookie records in 2022?

Stefan Stelling - Do not underestimate the New York Jets' much-improved rushing attack

Nick Wojton - B/R: Zach Wilson named New York Jets candidate to ‘disappoint’ in 2022

Michael Obermuller - Jets’ Kenny Yeboah ‘Looked Tremendous’ All Spring: Report

Ryan Moran - New York Jets 2022 Preview: WR Elijah Moore

SNY - Bent - Jets 2022 Make or Break Players: Is this Ashtyn Davis’ last chance to establish himself as starter?

Michael Obermuller - Jets Urged to Pursue USFL Linebacker Scooby Wright III

Jack Bell - Darrelle Revis Could be Canton-Bound in 2023

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.