New York Jets Flight Connections 7/5/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The NFL Network took a look at the Jets schedule, and as it turns out, not everyone is as high on the team this year as the fans are. NFL Network expected the Jets to finish 3-14, which, honestly, would be a massive disappointment. In the NFL, the only thing that matters is results. Having a season end with a W/L record that lopsided should give all Jets fans serious concern. That wouldn’t be a positive development, growth, and shouldn’t allow for patience. If the Jets aren’t able to muster at least five wins this season, everyone on the team should be under scrutiny and a short leash. The fans have suffered enough, and there’s no room for excuses with how ‘successful’ each move has been perceived. The time to see results is now. Otherwise, that SOJ moniker will stay a lot longer than any one of us want it to. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Nick Wojton - NFL Network predicts outcome of every New York Jets game in 2022

Ethan Greenberg - Which Jets Offseason Move Did NFL Network Consider Under the Radar?

Nick Wojton - Which New York Jets players are under the most pressure in 2022?

Michael Nania - 1 area where each 2022 NY Jets rookie must improve in the NFL

Nick Wojton - CBS Sports Jets’ Breece Hall named best rookie RB ahead of 2022

Justin Fried - Analyst suggests the NY Jets 'should trade' RB Tevin Coleman

David Wyatt-Hupton - Expectations for AVT

Scott Thompson - SEE IT: Jets' Mekhi Becton putting in work on Fourth of July

Joe Blewett - Analyzing Jeremy Ruckert's rookie breakout chances | NY Jets Film

SNY - Bent - Jets 2022 Make or Break Players: Can Quinnen Williams elevate the defense?

Michael Obermuller - Key Jets Piece Works With ‘Pass-Rush Specialist’ [WATCH]

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets’ Jonathan Marshall Could Be Key to Season: ‘Their Only Hope’

Ethan Greenberg - Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Baltimore Ravens

