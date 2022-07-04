New York Jets Flight Connections 7/4/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. I’d like to be the first to wish you all a happy 4th of July if you are living in the states, and a great day otherwise if you do not. With the Jets triple-dipping into the tight end group this offseason, one was bound to come away with a lead as we head into training camp. So far, it seems that person is Tyler Conklin. Conklin came on strong last season for the Vikings, and is quite young at only 26-years old. If Conklin can do what he did for Kirk Cousins last season, Zach Wilson could have a very reliable option, and one to bail him out when a play breaks down. It’ll be interesting to see how they play together once the season starts. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

