Jets Training Camp News and Live Updates 7/30

Jets training camp continues today at the team facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

This is the first practice of the year that is open to fans. This is the first of seven practices in training camp that will be open to the public.

Things are starting to pick up now that we are a few days into camp. Early next week will be the first padded practice the team has. This early in camp, it is probably best to not draw sweeping conclusions based on performances. This is the beginning stage, and we are still a few weeks away from the first preseason game. Of course we are still watching for updates.

