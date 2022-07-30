New York Jets Flight Connections 07/30/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! Training camp is underway, and one of the remarkable things about camp this year is how boring the position battles are. Barring injury, we already know who the five starting offensive linemen will be. We know who the starting quarterback is, who the three starting receivers will be, who the top three tight ends will be, and who the top two running backs will be. We know who all three starting cornerbacks will be. We know who the top three linebackers will be. We know one of the starting safeties and three of the four starting defensive linemen. About the only questions we have among the starters are who the free safety will be, which defensive lineman will get the most snaps after Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers and Carl Lawson, and who the kicker will be.

The lack of drama in the starters is a good thing. The Jets, after varying degrees of talentless rosters for most of the past decade, finally have credible NFL starters almost across the board. The team is still looking for some guys to step up and become perennial Pro Bowl type stars, but hopefully that will come with continued development of the youngsters. In the meantime, it’s nice to see a credible starting lineup take shape for a change.

