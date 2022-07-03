New York Jets Flight Connections 07/03/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! This weekend the United States celebrates its birthday. 246 years ago, upon the Second Continental Congress’ adoption of Richard Henry Lee’s resolution, that “these united colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent states,” John Adams wrote to his wife Abigail:

I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more. You will think me transported with Enthusiasm but I am not. I am well aware of the Toil and Blood and Treasure, that it will cost Us to maintain this Declaration, and support and defend these states. Yet through all the Gloom I can see the Rays of ravishing Light and Glory. I can see that the End is more than worth the Means. And that Posterity will tryumph in that Days Transaction, even although We should rue it, which I trust in God We shall not.”

May these United States live to see another 246 years. Happy Independence Day weekend everybody.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in July:

