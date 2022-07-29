Podcast: Kwon Alexander Adds Depth; How to Watch Training Camp

After a fairly long courtship, the Jets agreed to terms yesterday with linebacker Kwon Alexander. The veteran has previously been in the Tampa Bay, San Francisco, and New Orleans organizations. During his time with the 49ers he played for Robert Saleh.

On today’s podcast I talk about the signing. The Jets needed to improve their linebacker depth, and Alexander should help. While he likely won’t be a savior for the defense or even the linebacking corps, the Jets are a better team with him than they were without him.

Later in the podcast I talk about training camp. There are numerous reports coming out of camp practices. How much stock should be put into performances? I think the answer is some, but less than we currently do.

