Jets Training Camp News and Live Updates 7/29

The Jets signed veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander on Thursday. The former Buccaneer, 49er, and Saint should help provide the team with some depth at a thin position. Alexander worked out with the team during the offseason. After that rumors were persistent that he would eventually sign with the team. Now he is officially a member of the Jets.

The Jets return to the practice field today as training camp continues at the team facility in Florham Park, New Jersey. The team continues to prepare for the upcoming season. The biggest event on the horizon is the practice a week from Saturday at MetLife Stadium. That has turned into a major preseason moment every year. We still have many practices to go before we reach that point.

