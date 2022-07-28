Jets Sign Linebacker Kwon Alexander

The Jets are signing veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander to a one year contract.

Alexander worked out with the Jets during the offseason. There have been rumors about him signing for well over a month now.

After spending his first four years with Tampa Bay, Alexander got a lucrative contract to sign with San Francisco in 2019, joining Robert Saleh’s defense. He was traded in the middle of the 2020 season to the Saints.

Alexander’s career has been up and down. In recent years he has missed extensive game action due to numerous injuries.

It isn’t clear how much he has left in the tank. I’ll admit that I have never been his biggest fan. Still I think it is difficult to oppose this signing. Alexander is likely an upgrade to depth at a linebacker group that looked dangerously thin on paper.

For his part, Alexander sounds excited to be in New York.