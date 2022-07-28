Podcast: George Fant Takes Left Tackle; Your Mailbag Questions

On today’s podcast we discuss the news that George Fant is playing left tackle for the Jets. Head coach Robert Saleh made the announcement yesterday. The Jets had discussed a training camp battle for left tackle but thought better of it. Mekhi Becton will move to the right side. I think there are a lot of elements to unpack here, and I do my best to get through all of them.

After that I take this week’s mailbag questions. They include the battle for kicker, how hot the seats are for Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas entering the 2022 season, whether the run defense has the pieces it needs, the Jets being a run first offense, and Joe Klecko’s Hall of Fame candidacy.

