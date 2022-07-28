New York Jets Flight Connections 7/28/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Robert Saleh announced that Mekhi Becton will be moved to RT, with George Fant playing LT. To be honest, given their splits, that’s probably the best move for each player and the team as a whole. We’ll see if Becton can assert his dominance at the position and prove the doubters wrong. Meanwhile, it’s likely the team looks to extend George Fant after his productiveness with the team thus far. With so many links in today’s FC, I’ll keep things short. So with that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

David Wyatt-Hupton - Training Camp Begins

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Daily (7/27) | Highlights, Stories & Photos from the First Day of Practice

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Highlights (7/27) | Denzel Mims Catch and Run & D.J. Reed Snags an INT

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Practice Report | D.J. Reed, Denzel Mims Come Out of the Gate on Fire

Andy Vasquez - Jets training camp observations, Day 1: How Zach Wilson looked, Denzel Mims starts strong, Carl Lawson returns

Michael Nania - Resurgent Denzel Mims is the star of NY Jets training camp Day 1

SNY - Jeane Coakley catches up with versatile Jets playmaker Braxton Berrios | Jets Training Camp

Geoff Magliocchetti - Robert Saleh announces the NY Jets' left tackle competition is over

Eric Allen - Mekhi Becton Shifts to RT; George Fant Will Remain at LT

Rich Cimini - New York Jets move slimmer Mekhi Becton to right tackle; George Fant to play left tackle

Andy Vasquez - Jets move Mekhi Becton to right tackle, George Fant will stay at left tackle | What it means

Brian Costello - Jets' Mekhi Becton ready for new right tackle challenge

Randy Lange - Now Jets' RT, Mekhi Becton Says: 'As Long As I'm on the Field, It Doesn't Matter'

Justin Fried - NY Jets 'working toward' an extension for OT George Fant

Scott Mitchell - NY Jets made the right decision with Mekhi Becton and George Fant

Jack Bell - Jets OC Mike LaFleur Will Continue to Take an Aggressive Mindset

Scott Thompson - Jets' Zach Wilson explains why Idaho trip was more than just building chemistry on the field

Michael Nania - 3 daunting matchups for NY Jets offense on 2022 schedule

Ryan Moran - New York Jets feature 2 players in the top-7 Defensive Rookie of the Year projections

Jack Bell - Jets’ DC Jeff Ulbrich on CB ‘Sauce’ Gardner: ‘He’s an Insane Student of the Game’

Jack Bell - The Freak, Jets DE Carl Lawson, Returns to Practice

Kristen Wong - Is there still hope for Ashtyn Davis with the NY Jets?

Ryan Moran - New York Jets 2022 Preview: S Jordan Whitehead

Eric Allen - Jets Sign DB Luq Barcoo; Release DB Jovante Moffatt

Nick Wojton - Former New York Jets CB Buster Skrine retires from NFL

Rivka Boord - NY Jets DL Joe Klecko named Hall of Fame finalist once again

