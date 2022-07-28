New York Jets Flight Connections 7/28/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Robert Saleh announced that Mekhi Becton will be moved to RT, with George Fant playing LT. To be honest, given their splits, that’s probably the best move for each player and the team as a whole. We’ll see if Becton can assert his dominance at the position and prove the doubters wrong. Meanwhile, it’s likely the team looks to extend George Fant after his productiveness with the team thus far. With so many links in today’s FC, I’ll keep things short. So with that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
