Joe Klecko named one of 12 finalists of Hall of Fame Seniors Committee

Jets great Joe Klecko has been named a finalist for the Hall of Fame by the Seniors Committee.

The Seniors Committee has reduced its list of Finalists for the Class of 2023 to 12.



Ken Anderson

Maxie Baughan

Randy Gradishar

Chuck Howley

Cecil Isbell

Joe Klecko

Bob Kuechenberg

Eddie Meador

Tommy Nobis

Ken Riley

Sterling Sharpe

Everson Walls



The Seniors Committee evaluates candidates who last played prior to 1997. In August the committee will choose three players from the list to submit to the full Hall of Fame selection committee for consideration to be enshrined.

Klecko was a Jets great. Selected the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1981 when he posted 20.5 sacks, he made the Pro Bowl at three different positions during his illustrious career. His number 73 was retired by the Jets in 2004, and he was part of the team’s inaugural Ring of Honor class back in 2010.

A sixth round pick of of Temple in 1977, Klecko was a member of the Jets through 1987. He was part of the famed New York Sack Exchange along with Mark Gastineau, Marty Lyons, and Abdul Salaam.