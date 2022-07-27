 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jets Will Play George Fant at Left Tackle, Mekhi Becton at Right Tackle

By John B
New Orleans Saints v New York Jets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

During the offseason Jets head coach Robert Saleh indicated the team would have a training camp competition for the left tackle job between Mekhi Becton and George Fant. Saleh walked that back today and indicated the team has settled on Fant at left tackle and Becton at right tackle.

There was always the conflict between finding the correct person for the job and making sure the offensive line had chemistry by the end of camp. In the end it seems like Saleh believed flipping Becton and Fant back and forth would lead to more problems than it was worth. I’m not sure I disagree.

The alignment is the reverse of what the Jets have had the previous two opening days where Becton played left tackle, and Fant was on the right side.

Despite Saleh’s comments about Becton’s days at left tackle not being over, it seems possible they are.

With Fant set to be a free agent, this move most indicates to me that the most likely scenario is either:

A. An extension for Fant is coming.

B. The Jets view Becton’s best fit as right tackle.

C. Both A. and B. are correct.

While anything is always possible, I wouldn’t think the Jets want the left tackle spot to be a question mark heading into the offseason or constantly break Becton’s continuity as he develops.

