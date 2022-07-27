Podcast: Comments on Mekhi Becton, Quinnen Williams, and CJ Mosley as the Jets Report to Training Camp

The Jets reported for training camp yesterday.

The player who drew perhaps the most attention was tackle Mekhi Becton. After a long offseason of speculation, the third year tackle reported to camp in great shape. Much of the Becton talk was a symptom of how silly things can get in the offseason when there just isn’t much to discuss. I hope this teaches us a lesson in how we treat the offseason.

That is a topic on today’s podcast. In addition I also discuss comments Quinnen Williams made about a possible extension. I think the Jets should be looking to strike a deal with the defensive tackle. I also offer some thoughts on CJ Mosley’s Playoff talk. How close are the Jets to making some noise?

Thanks for listening/watching. If you enjoy the show, subscribe to Locked On Jets and give the episode a thumbs up on YouTube.