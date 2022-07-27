Jets Training Camp News and Live Updates 7/27

Training camp officially gets underway for the Jets today. The team takes the field for its first practice. Things are scheduled to get started at 10:15 am at the facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Last year training camp began with drama as Zach Wilson’s contract was unsigned. Things have a quieter, more relaxed vibe this time around.

Accordingly it should be a relatively light workday for the Jets. The team will not be in pads, and this first practice is not expected to be particularly intense. Today is more of a milestone on the road to the season than it is a day where the results mean a lot.

