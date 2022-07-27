New York Jets Flight Connections 7/27/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the rest of the Jets players showing up, camp is officially underway. Plenty of players spoke to the media yesterday, and for the first time in a long time there’s plenty of content covering the team that isn’t just recycled jibberish. With less than three weeks until the team’s first preseason game, football is right around the corner. We’ll finally start to see if the team’s able to answer the questions against them, and fans will either enjoy or loathe the next couple of months. The answers to those questions will be placed on the shoulders of Zach Wilson and Robert Saleh. And for the sake of the season, let’s hope it all works out. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
Ethan Greenberg - Newcomers D.J. Reed, Tyler Conklin Praise Jets’ Culture as Training Camp Begins
Scott Thompson - Jets' optimism through the roof as training camp gets underway: 'It feels different here'
Randy Lange - C.J. Mosley: Jets Excited to Start Camp, 'Accomplish What We've All Come Here to Do'
Brian Costello - Jets embracing playoff goal as NFL training camp begins
Randy Lange - Returning Jets Agree: 'Can't Wait' for the First Practice of Training Camp
Andy Vasquez - Jets training camp: Biggest takeaways from report day, including Mekhi Becton, Quinnen Williams and Zach Wilson
Justin Fried - Mekhi Becton shows up to NY Jets training camp in excellent shape
Michael Nania - Nutritionist of Mekhi Becton provides update on NY Jets OT's status
Rivka Boord - NY Jets' C.J. Uzomah makes statement with training camp apparel
Ethan Greenberg - Jets Activate Mekhi Becton, Carl Lawson and C.J. Uzomah from PUP List
Geoff Magliocchetti - NY Jets PUP list could create a preseason puzzle for Zach Wilson
Rivka Boord - NY Jets’ Zach Wilson seeking breakout like this forgotten 2015 QB
Steve Serby - Zach Wilson has to prove he can fly Jets into playoff contention
SNY - Jeane Coakley goes 1-on-1 with the Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker | Jets Training Camp
Ethan Greenberg - Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall Projected as Offensive Rookie of the Year Candidates
David Wyatt-Hupton - Jeremy Ruckert, the FB?
Scott Thompson - Jets' Quinnen Williams not focused on potential contract extension: 'It's going to pan itself out'
Ryan Moran - New York Jets 2022 Preview: CB Michael Carter II
Andrew Golden - The most overrated and underrated Jets players at each position
Jim Cerny - Jets: 3 cut candidates on roster bubble entering 2022 NFL training camp
Geoff Magliocchetti - National champion, USFL alum WR/PR Rashard Davis joins Jets
Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign QB Chris Streveler, WR Rashard Davis, OL Isaiah Williams
Cade Cracas - 3 former NY Jets' who fell short of expectations in New York
Stefan Stelling - Was this the worst stretch in the history of the New York Jets?
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.
Poll
Is this a ‘prove it’ year for Robert Saleh?
-
0%
Yes
-
0%
No
-
0%
Meh
Loading comments...