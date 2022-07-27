New York Jets Flight Connections 7/27/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the rest of the Jets players showing up, camp is officially underway. Plenty of players spoke to the media yesterday, and for the first time in a long time there’s plenty of content covering the team that isn’t just recycled jibberish. With less than three weeks until the team’s first preseason game, football is right around the corner. We’ll finally start to see if the team’s able to answer the questions against them, and fans will either enjoy or loathe the next couple of months. The answers to those questions will be placed on the shoulders of Zach Wilson and Robert Saleh. And for the sake of the season, let’s hope it all works out. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

