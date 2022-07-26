 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jets Sign Rashard Davis

By John B
Kansas City Chiefs v Green Bay Packers Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Jets are signing wide receiver and return man Rashard Davis.

Davis has bounced around professional football since signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in 2017. He had multiple stints on Philadelphia’s practice squad that year and earned a Super Bowl ring as a practice squader. He also spent time with the Raiders, Chiefs, and Titans before moving to the CFL and then the USFL. He was also selected in the XFL Draft in 2020 but chose not to play in that league.

The Jets aren’t really in the market for a starting return man since they gave Braxton Berrios a lucrative contract extension in the offseason. They might be seeking a backup they can stash on the practice squad and activate for a game in the event Berrios gets injured. Davis would fit that mold.

The signing was one of a number of roster moves the Jets made on Tuesday.

