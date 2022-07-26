Mekhi Becton, Carl Lawson, and CJ Uzomah Come off Jets PUP List

The other day the Jets placed four starters on the PUP list for the start of training camp. The day before the first practice, three of those four players, Mekhi Becton, CJ Uzomah, and Carl Lawson are coming off.

From Inside Training Camp Live: The #Jets officially activated OT Mekhi Becton, pass-rusher Carl Lawson and TE C.J. Uzomah from the PUP List. A look at where Becton is… pic.twitter.com/9f1CqzcNUZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2022

This makes the trio eligible to practice as training camp officially gets underway.

Lawson suffered a season-ending injury in training camp last year. Becton suffered one in the 2021 regular season opener.

George Fant is the last remaining starter on the PUP list. He is slated to compete with Becton for the left tackle job. It seems like Becton will have a leg up on him at least at the start of training camp. The stakes are not enormous, though, as the loser of the competition with still start at right tackle.

Fant is eligible to come off the PUP list at any point in training camp once he is ready to return to the practice field.