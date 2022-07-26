Podcast: Can the 2021 Jets Draft Class Step Up in Year Two?

Jets training camp is about to open.

This time of year is full of dreams about players stepping into bigger roles. Sometimes recent Draft picks surprise you by how quickly the develop.

The Jets could surely use some of these pleasant surprises. On today’s podcast we discuss second year players who might step into bigger roles.

Everybody knows the importance of Zach Wilson to the team. Other 2021 early round picks like Alijah Vera-Tucker, Elijah Moore, and Michael Carter are also key players. Today the focus is on late round picks who could emerge.

Not all of these players will become productive. In fact, most won’t. But one or two of them taking on a starting role could have a big impact improving things on the defensive side of the ball for the Jets.

