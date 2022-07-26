New York Jets Flight Connections 7/26/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Tyreek Hill was recently interviewed and explained his reasoning behind picking the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa over the Jets’ Zach Wilson. Tyreek claimed that Tua is the most accurate QB in the NFL, and while Zach Wilson is a ‘dog’, it wasn’t able to sway him to pick New York over Miami. Overall, I’m not personally upset that Tyreek picked the Dolphins over the Jets. Most veteran wide receivers that go to new teams don’t live up to their previous hype; and given the redundancy of having Hill with Jaylen Waddle, it’s easy to expect Hill not to live up to expectations. With that said, if Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson aren’t able to put it together, there will be debates about missing out on Hill for a while. Let’s hope that isn’t the case. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

SNY - Bent - Jets 2022 Training Camp Preview: What to watch for as Year 2 of Robert Saleh era begins

Andy Vasquez - Jets training camp preview: Keys for Zach Wilson, battles to watch, veterans on the bubble, more

Justin Fried - 7 players with the most to prove at NY Jets training camp

David Wyatt-Hupton - Monday Mailbag: Camp Eve

Steve Serby - Robert Saleh trying to lift Jets up with 'Positive Vibes Only' mantra

Jack Bell - Notebook | Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich: ‘It’s Going to Be a Different Year’

Rivka Boord - Is a run-first offense a winning game plan for the 2022 NY Jets?

Ethan Greenberg - Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall Projected as Immediate Rookie Performers by The Athletic

Scott Thompson - Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill admits why he didn't choose Jets' Zach Wilson as his next QB

Ethan Greenberg - Which Jets Player Ranked No. 3 Among Second-Year Breakout Candidates?

Ian Roddy - NY Jets LT battle: All scenarios for Mekhi Becton and George Fant

Oliver Cochrane - Why John Franklin-Myers should play his best football yet in 2022

Ryan Moran - Should the New York Jets consider signing DT Ndamukong Suh?

Ryan Moran - New York Jets 2022 Preview: CB DJ Reed

Justin Fried - NY Jets hoping to raise Denzel Mims' trade value this summer

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets, Bears Trade Gives Justin Fields New Weapon in Denzel Mims

