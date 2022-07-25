Podcast: Positions to Watch at Jets Training Camp

The Jets open training camp this week. Veterans will report, and practices will begin in the next few days. It is the start of preparation for the 2022 season.

As we enter camp, the Jets do not have an overwhelming number of pure position battles. There are places, however, where the playing time allotment is unclear. We know the two starting tackles, but we do not know which side they will play. We know the main running backs, but we do not know exactly how carries will be allotted. We know Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback, but the depth chart behind him isn’t obvious. On today’s podcast we discuss the role camp reps will play in clarifying the way the coaching staff views the players at these spots.

