New York Jets Flight Connections 07/24/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! Football Outsiders thinks the Jets have the potential to field the best backfield in the NFL this season. That’s a bold take. There are some very good backfields in the NFL. While Breece Hall has great talent and Michael Carter is no slouch either, I suspect best in the NFL status may be a bridge too far. Nonetheless, how refreshing is it to have the Jets mentioned in the same sentence as best in the NFL at anything by a reputable source? If the Jets can manage a more reasonable top 5 or 6 backfield, still a lofty goal, that would certainly go a long way towards taking the pressure off of Zach Wilson to produce at a star level in his second season and help in his development. Eventually Wilson will have to rise towards the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks if the Jets are to become serious Super Bowl contenders, but in the meantime, a great running game will sure help win some games.

