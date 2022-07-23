New York Jets Flight Connections 07/23/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! Veterans report to New York Jets training camp in just 3 days, and the first Jets preseason game is now less than 3 weeks away. With both starting offensive tackles beginning training camp on the PUP list, what happens if both are still sidelined for the first preseason game? If that happens, will the Jets play Zach Wilson at all in that game? Should they? It’s important to get Wilson ready for the season by seeing some game action, but it’s also important to not get him killed facing a first team defensive line with the likes of Conor McDermott and Chuma Edoga protecting his flanks. It’s still early, and one or both starting tackles may well be back by the first preseason game, but if they’re both out, what will the Jets do with Wilson? What would you do?

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in July:

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - What Is Your Must-Watch Training Camp Battle?

Jack Bell - Aaron Whitecotton on DE Carl Lawson: He’s a Dream Come True

Paul Schwartz - Mekhi Becton’s season for redemption starts on Jets’ PUP list

David Wyatt-Hupton - Joe Douglas Contract Philosophy

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Considered Top Landing Spot for Saints’ Sean Payton

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jordan Whitehead Shows up for Jets Workouts Absurdly Jacked

Paul Schwartz - Jets sign former Eagles cornerback Craig James

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Team Captain Justin Hardee in Danger of Being Dumped

Michael Obermuller - LeBron James Reacts to Ex-Jets QB’s Critique of NFL Stars

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Robert Saleh Breaks Silence on Mekhi Becton Jets Drama

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Ex-Jets Defender Matthias Farley Signs With Raiders on New Deal

Justin Fried - NY Jets RB Michael Carter was seriously snubbed by Madden

Nick Wojton - New York Jets 2022 training camp preview: Defensive line

Nick Wojton - New York Jets 2022 training camp preview: Wide receiver

Ryan Moran - Jets WR Braxton Berrios sets 2022 expectations ahead of training camp

Ryan Moran - New York Jets injury updates entering camp

Ryan Moran - New York Jets 2022 Preview: LB C.J. Mosley

Ryan Moran - Report: How Jets' OT George Fant can earn a big contract extension

Eric Allen - Jets Unveil New Stealth Black Alternate Helmet

Matthew Neschis - New York Jets unveil new black helmet: ‘Definition of swaggy’

Cameron DaSilva - Jets reveal Stealth Black alternate helmet

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Fans React to Throwback Uniform Tease: We Want It ‘Now’

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.