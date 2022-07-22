Pre-Training Camp Jets Podcast Mailbag

Today as we approach the official beginning of training camp in 2022, we have a podcast mailbag. Thanks to everybody who sent in questions. A mailbag can’t happen without mailbag questions. If your submission went unanswered, please feel free to resend it for a future installment of the mailbag. Now that the podcast is back in regular mode, we will have weekly mailbag episodes.

Today we discuss what the Jets might do to get Bryce Hall on the field, expectations for Zach Wilson and Mike LaFleur, the status of Jeremy Ruckert, what could separate Zach Wilson from Sam Darnold, how much of a concern backup tackle is, and Demario Davis’ legacy with the Jets.

