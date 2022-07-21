 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mekhi Becton, George Fant, CJ Uzomah, and Carl Lawson to Begin Jets Training Camp on PUP List

By John B
New York Jets v New York Giants Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Four starters will begin training camp for the Jets on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. They are both tackles, Mekhi Becton and George Fant, along with tight end CJ Uzomah and edge rusher Carl Lawson.

Starting camp on the PUP list is not necessarily a big deal. It generally means that a player is beginning camp injured an unable to practice. If a player gets injured on day one, he is in the same spot. He just doesn’t get the PUP designation.

During camp a player can come off the list at any point he is ready and able to practice. If a player is still on the list at the end of the preseason, the team has a decision to make. Any player who is on the PUP list at the start of the regular season must remain there for at least six weeks.

That is a long way off, though. All indications are that the Jets expect these players to be ready to contribute in camp.

