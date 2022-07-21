Mekhi Becton, George Fant, CJ Uzomah, and Carl Lawson to Begin Jets Training Camp on PUP List

Four starters will begin training camp for the Jets on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. They are both tackles, Mekhi Becton and George Fant, along with tight end CJ Uzomah and edge rusher Carl Lawson.

Jets place 5 on the active/PUP list, including OTs Mekhi Becton and George Fant and DE Carl Lawson. Also TE C.J. Uzomah and G Dru Samia.



Signed former Eagles CB Craig James and placed OT Greg Senat on non-football injury list. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) July 21, 2022

Starting camp on the PUP list is not necessarily a big deal. It generally means that a player is beginning camp injured an unable to practice. If a player gets injured on day one, he is in the same spot. He just doesn’t get the PUP designation.

During camp a player can come off the list at any point he is ready and able to practice. If a player is still on the list at the end of the preseason, the team has a decision to make. Any player who is on the PUP list at the start of the regular season must remain there for at least six weeks.

That is a long way off, though. All indications are that the Jets expect these players to be ready to contribute in camp.