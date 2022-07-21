Podcast: The Hopes for Joe Douglas

Today we conclude our podcast series examining the work of the past five general managers of the New York Jets. It is Joe Douglas’ turn.

This is different from our first four episodes. MacGregor joins me once more to discuss the Douglas Era. Of course, it has yet to be completed. We are still in the early stages. Success or failure will largely be determined by the last two classes of players selected in the NFL Draft.

Still there are some positive big picture things from Douglas so far. Unlike his immediate predecessors, he seems to have a plan in place. How successful that plan will ultimately be is anybody’s guess, but it is nice to see this franchise with some direction for a change. We discuss this and more on today’s episode.

