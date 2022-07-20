Podcast: The John Idzik and Mike Maccagnan Eras

We are continuing our podcast looks at recent Jets general managers. To understand how we got to this point, we must look to history.

MacGregor and I have recorded a couple of more episodes. The first looks at the short Jets tenure of John Idzik. Idzik lasted only two years. Arriving from the Seattle front office in 2013, the hope was that he would restore some degree of order to the franchise. Instead he was driven out following the 2014 season as an unpopular figure.

Then came Mike Maccagnan. Maccagnan replaced Idzik. There were hopes his scouting background could replenish a roster lacking in talent. Five years later Maccagnan was fired leaving behind a roster that was not appreciably better from the one he inherited upon taking the job.

