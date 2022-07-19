Breece Hall Agrees to His Rookie Contract; Jets Have Entire Rookie Class Signed

In what has become an unfortunate annual rite of passage for the team, the Jets went down to the wire at the start of training camp negotiating the rookie contract with one of their Draft picks.

This year after getting their three first round picks signed in a timely fashion, there were surprising delays getting second round pick Breece Hall under contract.

There is no need for panic this year, however, as Hall will sign his contract today.

#Jets second-round RB Breece Hall, who has been in the building all morning, is expected to sign his four-year rookie contract in time for rookies to report today, source said. Their last pick to sign. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2022

Rookie report to camp today for the Jets. Hall’s signing completes the class.

This marks only the second time in the last five years the Jets have their entire rookie class under contract for the start of camp. Sam Darnold in 2018 and Zach Wilson in 2021 had brief holdouts over offset language in their contracts. Quinnen Williams did in 2019 as well over the timing of bonus payments.

Fortunately there will be no drama this year once practice begins. The Jets will have their team in place.