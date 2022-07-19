New York Jets Flight Connections 7/19/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With Zach Wilson entering his second year, there’s obviously a lot that will be on the youngster’s shoulders. With that being said, if Wilson is unable to show some type of improvement in his second year, the Jets should be quicker to pull the trigger than they were with Sam Darnold. Darnold never had the benefit of having the weapons that Wilson has. A failure at this stage would mean a few things. There’s a problem with Wilson, a problem with the staff, or a problem with the talent evaluation overall. The Jets have been in QB purgatory for years, so this thought isn’t one that many Jets fans want to have. But if we want to be honest with ourselves and the team, it needs to happen. On top of that, it’s not necessarily a bad thing if the Jets have to go to free agency to get their QB, as long as that QB isn’t mediocre in their own right - which is a tough task nonetheless. We’ll see how it all breaks down as we head into the season. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

