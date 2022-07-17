New York Jets Flight Connections 07/17/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! It won’t be long now. Jets rookies report to training camp in just two days. The first couple of days after rookies report are usually relatively uneventful, as the rookies go through some administrative and educational tasks before beginning training in earnest. However, a week after rookies report the veterans come on back, and then we’re off and running. It’s been a long time, but Jets football is almost back.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in July:

Bob Raissman - Zach Wilson’s focus a key topic as Jets head to camp

Daniel Kelly - New York Jets Must Improve at These Three Positions to Win Games in 2022

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets DL John Franklin-Myers Listed as ‘Best Kept Secret’

Michael Obermuller - NFL Survey Highlights Joe Douglas’ No. 1 Error With Jets

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Fans React to Trade Whispers for Bengals’ Jessie Bates

Justin Fried - 7 remaining free agents with prior NY Jets connections

Justin Fried - NY Jets: Some people in the NFL believe Mekhi Becton is a top-10 OT

Ryan Moran - New York Jets offensive position battles entering 2022 training camp

Ryan Moran - New York Jets 2022 Preview: RG Alijah Vera-Tucker

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.