New York Jets Flight Connections 07/16/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! Our own David Wyatt-Hupton wrapped up a great series this week featuring his 5 favorite Jets of all time. These aren’t necessarily the greatest Jets of all time, but rather David’s personal favorites. There were some great choices in there, and the series got me to thinking about my own favorites. High on my personal list would be Bruce Harper, the diminutive but electric all purpose offensive “Swiss Army Knife” of the late ‘70s and early 80’s Jets. Harper was a local dude, out of Englewood, NJ. He played on a high school team that included John Travolta, of all people, at quarterback. At 5’ 8” and 175 pounds, Harper was too small to take the pounding of a feature back, so he made his mark in other ways, contributing as a change of pace back, a receiver, and a great return man who led the NFL in kickoff return yardage his first three years in the league. Harper was so much fun to watch, and though there are several Jets who were better, more impactful players through the years, Harper will always be way up there among my favorites. How about you? Who are your personal favorites?

