New York Jets Flight Connections 7/15/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. One free agency signing that has gone completely under the radar is that of G Laken Tomlinson. Tomlinson has been a fairly consistent player throughout his career, finally leading to a Pro Bowl nod in his last year in San Francisco in ‘21. Oddly enough, that year Laken saw himself commit the most penalties of his career in a season, but that didn’t stop him from producing when needed. With the Jets’ coaching staff already being familiar with his traits, it should lead to him having success in the system going forward. It’ll be interesting to see how the offense as a whole looks this season and how much they can improve from their disaster of 2021. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Training Camp Preview | Quarterbacks Headlined by Zach Wilson in Year 2

Erich Richter - Zach Wilson NFL MVP odds as bets pour in and rumors swirl

Brendan Vander Vliet - NFL MVP bets are flying in for NY Jets QB Zach Wilson

Sean Basile - 5 reasons why NY Jets QB Zach Wilson must succeed in 2022

Connor Hughes - Beyond the Jets’ superstars: 4 under-the-radar players important to 2022 success

Ryan Moran - New York Jets 2022 Preview: LG Laken Tomlinson

Nick Wojton - New York Jets’ Laken Tomlinson named 9th best guard in NFL

SNY - How can Denzel Mims prove his unique value on the Jets?

Michael Obermuller - Jets WR Denzel Mims Calls out Doubters on Social Media

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets WR Elijah Moore Goes Viral for Workout With Jerry Jeudy

Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: RB Ty Johnson on Chopping Block in Camp

Benjamin Jacob - This player could be the most important piece for the NY Jets defense

Ethan Greenberg - Jets' Defensive Line: Monsters ... in a Good Way

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Believe Lamarcus Joyner Can Be Among Best in NFL: Insider

NewYorkJets.com - Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Minnesota Vikings

Nick Wojton - How much cap space are New York Jets projected to have in 2023?

Rivka Boord - Let's rank the Top 10 plays in New York Jets history: a fan project

David Wyatt-Hupton - My Favourite Jets: #2

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.