New York Jets Flight Connections 7/12/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Former Jets WR Robbie Anderson spoke on a podcast the other day defending former Jets QB Sam Darnold and his development - or lack thereof - during his time with the Jets. Being that Anderson was around the same coaches and turnstile of players, his opinion does weigh fairly heavily on the topic. In fact, in my own personal opinion, I think that he’s also a player whose career was hindered due to the organization; whether that be the players in the building, the coaching staff, or the front office. With all of that said, there’s no excuse now for why Darnold has played so poorly. Carolina has an offense with playmakers at every position. Seeing Darnold start hot and then flounder in ‘21 seemed like the icing on the cake for a disappointing career, and the coffin seems to be making its way over to him with the recent trade of Baker Mayfield to the Panthers. As fans, let’s hope we don’t see a similar path for Zach Wilson. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Eric Allen - Jets Training Camp Preview | ‘Sauce’ Gardner and Spicy D.J. Reed Will Give Cornerback a New Look

Randy Lange - Vinny Curry Feeling Young Again Just Thinking About Jets Training Camp

Nick Wojton - Power rankings: New York Jets have welcomed surprise from CBS Sports

Rivka Boord - Which New York Jets are most likely to make the Pro Bowl in 2022?

Jack Bell - 'It All Starts Up Front' on Jets' Offensive Line

Rivka Boord - How Josh Allen's Year 3 breakout can guide NY Jets QB Zach Wilson

Ryan Moran - New York Jets 2022 Preview: TE CJ Uzomah

SNY - Bent - Jets 2022 Make or Break Players: Can Braden Mann become a top-level punter?

Caroline Hendershot - Jets 2022 Opponent Series| Chicago Bears

Nick Wojton - PFF names one 2023 NFL draft prospect to watch New York Jets

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Top Free Agent Target Duane Brown Arrested on Gun Charges

David Wyatt-Hupton - My Favourite Jets: #5

Michael Nania - Zach Wilson's NY Jets teammates chime in after drama surrounds the QB

NewYorkJets.com - Marty Lyons Foundation to Host 36th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.