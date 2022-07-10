New York Jets Flight Connections 07/10/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The staff at the official New York Jets site picked their breakout players for the upcoming season, and there was no shortage of candidates. Zach Wilson, Corey Davis, Sauce Gardner, Carl Lawson, Quinnen Williams, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Elijah Moore, Jason Pinnock, Tyler Conklin and Michael Carter II all got mentioned. Good choices all. I like to try to predict a much longer shot each year. A few years ago I went with John Franklin-Myers. I’m going back to the well with another obscure defensive lineman this year. Johnathan Marshall was a sixth round pick last year and he barely saw the field as a rookie. With a year under his belt perhaps the uber athletic young defensive tackle can make some noise. Interior defensive lineman is a position the Jets are a little thin at behind Quinnen Williams and JFM. There is an opportunity for somebody to step up and become a major cog in the rotation. Sure, Marshall is a long shot, but that’s what makes the prediction fun. And wouldn’t it be great if all that ridiculous raw athletic talent (99 RAS) could be channeled into a highly productive interior defender? Stranger things have happened. And in the likely event it doesn’t happen, errr ... I was hacked ... the dog ate my homework ... I was thinking of somebody else and mistakenly typed Marshall ... it was a moment of temporary insanity ... RCR put me up to it.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in July:

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - Which Jets Player Is Poised for a Breakout Season?

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Named ‘Midseason Trade Partner’ for 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo

Michael Obermuller - Jets’ John Franklin-Myers Sets Lofty Goal for 2022 Season

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Price Refusal Is Holding up Contracts With Free Agents

Justin Fried - NY Jets a potential midseason trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo?

Benjamin Jacob - Best/worst-case scenarios for all five NY Jets starting OL in 2022

Nick Wojton - ESPN: New York Jets LB C.J. Mosley has respect of his peers

Nick Wojton - How much money are the Jets spending at each position on defense?

Nick Wojton - New York Jets’ Jordan Whitehead praised for abilities in the slot

Ryan Moran - New York Jets 2022 Preview: WR Braxton Berrios

Paolo Songco - Sam Darnold's teammate on harsh reality QB faced with Jets

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.