New York Jets Flight Connections 6/9/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Despite the Jets having a revamped offense - and defense - some experts still aren’t sold on the team turning it around this season. PFF has ranked head coach Robert Saleh as the NFL’s worst head coach in the league. Meanwhile, ESPN has said the Jets have the best chance to have the overall number one pick for the 2023 NFL Draft. While on its face I can understand it a little, it seems like the same type of disrespect the Jets have had to deal with for years. This group has the potential to finally change that ‘SOJ’ moniker that continues to haunt the team; and for the sake of the fans, I hope that happens. I’d be less surprised to see the team flourish than see them flounder, and hopefully the pundits eat crow in that regard as well. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Nick Wojton - ESPN FPI: Jets have best chances of landing No. 1 pick in 2023

Nick Wojton - PFF: New York Jets’ Robert Saleh ranked NFL’s worst coach

David Wyatt-Hupton - Joe Douglas: Three Years On

Eric Allen & Ethan Greenberg - Jets OTA Practice Report | QB Zach Wilson Looks More Comfortable in the Offense

SNY - Sauce Gardner, Zach Wilson, Corey Davis and more get reps in at Jets OTAs | Jets Highlights

Brian Fonseca - Jets OTAs takeaways: How did QB Zach Wilson look in 11-on-11 drills?

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Garrett Wilson ‘Limped off’ Field During Practice: Report

Michael Nania - Sauce Gardner hones his coverage skills in a unique way at NY Jets OTAs

SNY - Coach Saleh discusses Zach Wilson's progress; Berrios and Franklin-Myers are excited for the upcoming season

Steve Serby - Jets' Braxton Berrios confident Zach Wilson can make leap

Brian Costello - Zach Wilson will have less Jets voices in his ear this season

Randy Lange - Robert Saleh on the Math That Leads to a Killer Defensive Line Rotation

Brian Costello - Jets' new-look defensive line ready to turn up the pressure

Jack Bell - Jets’ John Franklin-Myers: Name of the Game Is To Keep Guys Fresh

Rivka Boord - Who will lead the New York Jets in sacks this season?

Ryan Moran - What is Jets' rookie EDGE Jermaine Johnson bringing to the defense?

Ryan Moran - When to expect the NY Jets to explore a Quinnen Williams extension

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Urged to Add 49ers Sack Specialist Dee Ford in Free Agency

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.