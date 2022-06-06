New York Jets Flight Connections 6/6/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. On Friday I talked a little bit about Darrelle Revis, and said today I would touch on Nick Mangold and D’Brickashaw Ferguson. First, both of those men are tremendous athletes, and gentlemen alike, but on top of that, they were the anchor of the Jets offensive line for years. While Mangold should get a HOF nod at some point in his life, Brick was an unheralded piece of the puzzle that seemingly never got the respect he deserved. It’s hard enough to be an OL player on a bad team. But to be that, be incredible at your job, and still not get any respect is the ultimate disrespect, especially in a league like the NFL. I’m glad that the Jets organization is giving these guys their due; they absolutely deserve it. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Rivka Boord - NY Jets 2022 scenarios: Best, Worst, Most Optimistic, and Most Realistic

Michael Nania - Why you're probably overreacting to the 'difficult' NY Jets schedule

Michael Nania - The crucial Mike LaFleur stat that the NY Jets must fix (and likely will)

Rich Cimini - Crunch time for Mekhi Becton, Denzel Mims and New York Jets' 2020 draft

Justin Fried - NY Jets and Giants to hold first joint practices since 2005 this summer

SNY - Bent - Jets 2022 Position Breakdown: How much impact can cornerback upgrades have?

Stefan Stelling - Why the NY Jets' safety unit isn't as weak as you think

Justin Fried - NY Jets and Quinnen Williams discussing an extension, per report

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Could Land Lions’ Trey Flowers at ‘Bargain Bin Cost’

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.