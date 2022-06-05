New York Jets Flight Connections 06/05/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! As Mike Vaccaro reports, New York sports are starting to have a resurgence after years of most New York teams being irrelevant. Can the Jets join the party soon? Cornerback D.J. Reed thinks so. Reed thinks it isn’t all that far-fetched for the Jets to make it to the Super Bowl this year. And while most analysts think that’s probably a bridge too far, the Jets are actually getting a fair amount of positive buzz this year for the first time in a very long time. Perhaps it won’t be long before we’re all going nuts cheering on a Jets team making a deep run in the playoffs. That would be so much fun, wouldn’t it?
Randy Lange - LG Bob Talamini, 'The Missing Piece' to the Jets' Super Bowl III Puzzle, Has Died
Michael Obermuller - Jets Fans Rally After Selective Reporting on Zach Wilson
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets’ Jordan Whitehead Sounds Off: ‘Dude Doesn’t Know Football’
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Zach Wilson Reveals Secret Sauce to Extra Jets Workouts
Phil Sullivan - Jets to the Super Bowl? DJ Reed's Thoughts...
Justin Fried - What Jamal Adams told D.J. Reed after he signed with the NY Jets
Ryan Moran - The New York Jets' 10 biggest additions this off-season
Mike Vaccaro - New York sports finally on the way back up after malaise
