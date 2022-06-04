New York Jets Flight Connections 06/04/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! D’Brickashaw Ferguson, Nick Mangold and Darelle Revis were all selected by the Jets in the first round in the 2006 and 2007 NFL drafts. Two years after the 2007 draft the Jets were in the AFC Championship Game, the first of back-to-back AFC Championship Games for the Jets, with those three players forming the backbone of the team. Now those three players are set to be inducted in the Jets Ring of Honor.

In the 2021 and 2022 NFL drafts the Jets selected Zach Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Ahmad Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson II in the first round, along with Elijah Moore and Breece Hall in the second round. Will those young players form the backbone of a resurgent Jets team that returns to Super Bowl contender status a year or two hence? And will many of those players one day wind up in the Jets Ring of Honor? Who knows? But it’s fun to dream, and certainly the talent the Jets have added in the last two years gives us a better basis for such dreams than we have had since those great Jets teams of a dozen years ago slowly faded into oblivion.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in June:

