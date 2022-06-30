Jets Podcast: The Mike Tannenbaum Era

Today’s podcast is the second chapter in a five part series on recent Jets general managers. Our first episode yesterday looked at the legacy of Terry Bradway. Today we move on to Mike Tannenbaum.

Tannenbaum left a complicated Jets legacy. He built the strongest Jets teams of the 21 century, a couple of which came a bounce or two from the Super Bowl. He also made missteps along the way. These missteps likely short circuited a golden age of Jets football and put us on the trajectory of losing on which the franchise remains.

MacGregor joins me again to break down all of the highs and lows from the seven seasons where Tannenbaum ran the front office.

Locked On Jets is on YouTube. If you enjoy the show, subscribe and hit the like button on the video as both of these help the channel and make it easier for other fans to find it.