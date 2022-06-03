D’Brickashaw Ferguson, Nick Mangold, and Darrelle Revis to Be Inducted into New York Jets Ring of Honor

The Jets have announced three former players will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2022. They are former left tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson, former center Nick Mangold, and former cornerback Darrelle Revis.

Ferguson was a ten year starter and three-time Pro Bowler for the Jets. His consistency and durability helped solidify the premium position of left tackle for a decade. He notably only missed a single snap during his career, when Revis lined up at left tackle for a desperation gadget play on the final play of the 2008 season.

Mangold was an eleven year Jet. He was named an AP All Pro three times and a Pro Bowler seven times. At his peak he was the top center in the league, and he was near the top for most of his career.

Revis was named to the AP All Pro First Team three times with the Jets, a stretch where he was the league’s undisputed top cornerback. He made five Pro Bowls in two separate stints with the Jets. Two holdouts and an acrimonious departure in 2013 make him a less beloved figure in the fanbase than Ferguson or Mangold, but it is difficult to argue this honor is undeserved based on his on field play.

It seems fitting that these three will all enter the Ring of Honor in the same year. Ferguson and Mangold were Jets first round picks in 2006. Revis was selected in the first round a year later. These players formed the core of Jets teams that made deep Playoff runs in 2009 and 2010. My only real question is why David Harris wasn't included. Harris was picked in the second round of Revis’ class and was the fourth homegrown member of those teams’ core.

Interestingly the trio will be inducted separately in three different games. Mangold’s induction will come in the home game against the Bengals. Ferguson will be inducted when the Jets host the Patriots. Revis will go in when the Jets host the Bears.