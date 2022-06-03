New York Jets Flight Connections 6/3/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Nick Mangold, D’Brickashaw Ferguson and Darrelle Revis will have their names placed in the Jets’ Ring of Honor this season, and honestly, it’s about time. I can’t personally recall if there’s a waiting period for that to happen for the team, but it should’ve happened immediately following their retirement. I’ll highlight Revis today, but will touch on the other two studs next week. Revis is without question one of the all-time best CBs to ever play the game, and spent a large portion of his career with the Jets. Yes, some fans still dislike him for joining ‘the dark side’ - the Patriots - winning a ring with them, and then taking the Jets to the bank on a massive contract he underperformed on. For that, I can’t blame the fans, or him, either. If I was Revis, I probably would have done the same thing. But that doesn’t take away some of the great memories of a great Jets player. So with that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

