Jets Podcast: The Terry Bradway Era

Since we are in the quiet part of the offseason, I want to take the podcast in a different direction. Rather than look for the news of the day let’s discuss how the Jets got to where they are.

Today is the first of a five part series looking at the last five Jets general managers. We begin with Terry Bradway who was hired in 2001 as Bill Parcells left the organization.

Bradway held the job for five years before stepping into the background. The Jets made the Playoffs three times in those five years, but Bradway’s tenure was shaky in many areas.

MacGregor will be my partner in the series. Tune in today to hear us discuss the highs and lows of Terry Bradway’s time with the Jets.

