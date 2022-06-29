New York Jets Flight Connections 6/29/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Despite many analysts being on board with the 2022 ‘new look’ Jets, one member of the team isn’t getting the same vote of confidence as the rest of the group. That player is Zach Wilson. Now, you all know how I originally felt about Wilson so I won’t continue to harp on that. But what’s interesting is PFF thinks that players like Davis Mills and more shockingly, Sam Darnold, have a better chance of being a top-16 quarterback in the NFL this season. To me, that is completely absurd. While I like Davis Mills, the Texans offense is much less capable of providing return on those results than the Jets. The skill position players here are just better, outside of a vastly underrated Brandin Cooks. As for Darnold having a ‘better’ chance than Wilson, well, I’ll just laugh and let the results speak for themselves. Until then, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

