New York Jets Flight Connections 06/26/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! There is speculation that the Jets could be interested in bringing in Pro Bowl free agent offensive tackle Duane Brown. With both George Fant and Mekhi Becton coming off surgery, and with neither of them having more than one good year in the NFL, there is a need for additional help at offensive tackle, and it’s hard to argue Brown wouldn’t represent a major upgrade for the Jets. The trouble is, first, Brown will be 37 years old at the start of this season. It’s not clear that a rebuilding Jets team seemingly fully committed to a youth movement will or should be interested in adding an expensive guy on his last legs as a quality NFL player. It’s also not clear Brown would want to play for the Jets, given his age. Brown probably wants one last shot at a Super Bowl, which he’s not likely to get with the Jets, at least in the 2022 season. So while the addition of Brown would clearly make the Jets a better team in 2022, I suspect in the end Brown will wind up elsewhere.

