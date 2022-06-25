New York Jets Flight Connections 06/25/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! C.J. Mosley thinks the Jets have a realistic shot at the playoffs this year. O.K., that’s what you want the players to believe, but they’re not exactly unbiased observers. Personally I think the playoffs might be a bridge too far this year, for three main reasons. First, most playoff spots go to the best QBs in the league every year. Not all, but most. The AFC is loaded with really good quarterbacks this year, making it a tough road for the Jets unless Zach Wilson makes a much bigger second year leap than I expect. Second, most playoff teams have at least one dominant unit. While the Jets have substantially upgraded the talent level on the team, I don’t see any unit on this team that projects as dominant in 2022. Certainly there are possibilities where if things develop just right, the Jets might end up dominant somewhere, but in my opinion that is not the most likely outcome with any unit on this team. Finally, the Jets are relying on an awful lot of uncertain outcomes this season. All through the lineup are guys who have no NFL experience, or just one solid year under their belts, or players coming off of major injuries. Sure, if all or a large majority of the uncertainties develop to the upside, then the Jets might really have something. It could happen, but it’s probably not the way to bet. Now in 2023, with a stellar 2022 draft class ready to shine, and a few more additions through trades, free agency, or the draft, the Jets could make some real noise. But for now, I’m guessing it’s a year too soon for serious playoffs talk. Hopefully the Jets prove me wrong.

