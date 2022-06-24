New York Jets Flight Connections 6/24/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for stepping up in my absence yesterday. The New York Jets training camp has been announced. Rookies have to report on July 19th while the veterans will be reporting one week later. With so many new - and young - faces on the team, we’re bound to see some surprise cuts from some of our favorite off-season prospects. This isn’t anything new. And while a player may be cut from the team that doesn’t mean they won’t end up finding themselves on the team’s practice squad going forward. Hopefully the team makes the right decisions and we don’t see players being cut only to succeed somewhere else. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Stefan Stelling - New York Jets' 2022 training camp start date announced

Justin Fried - Bryce Huff projected to be a surprise cut for the NY Jets this summer

Michael Obermuller - Jets’ Justin Hardee Named as Projected Training Camp Cut

Ralph Vacchiano - Counting down the Jets' Top 5 summer storylines: No. 3 - The return of Carl Lawson

Ryan Moran - QB2, RB4, and more: NY Jets' top offensive training camp battles

Robby Sabo - New York Jets minicamp notes: Zach Wilson must avoid the ‘thunderbolt’

Ryan Honey - Jets veteran raves about Zach Wilson's 'amazing’ development

Rivka Boord - Tyler Conklin explains why Zach Wilson is a big reason he joined NY Jets

Nick Wojton - 5 most underrated New York Jets players heading into the 2022 season

Eric Allen - Jets HC Robert Saleh: D.J. Reed Will Prove You Wrong

Rivka Boord - NY Jets' three-year cap outlook ranked as 6th-best in the NFL

Michael Nania - How much money are the NY Jets spending at each position in 2022?

David Wyatt-Hupton - Solving the Injury Woes

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Russell Wilson Wanted Ex-Jets Coach Brian Schottenheimer Fired

Jack Bell - Jets 2022 Opponent Series | New England Patriots

Rivka Boord - How the New York Jets can beat Josh Allen

Jack Bell - DE Micheal Clemons Signs Rookie Contract with Jets

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Dedric Ward

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.