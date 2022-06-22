New York Jets Flight Connections 6/22/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Reports came out yesterday that prior to drafting WR Garrett Wilson, the Jets were in trade talks with the Titans about acquiring elite WR AJ Brown. While I do think that Brown is a great WR in his own right, I don’t know if I would have made the trade to acquire him, either. Brown has yet to surpass 1,100 yards in any of his three seasons in the league, and his targets leave more to be desired. Whether that is due to the run-first scheme the Titans had or Tannehill’s inability to get the ball to Brown - who knows. What we do know is that while the Jets tried to get Brown, they came away with Wilson, who could be a better receiver in his own right three years from now. Only time will tell if the team made the right decision, let’s hope they did. With that, here are your links to start your morning.

