Jets 2022 Roster Countdown: Number 96 Jonathan Marshall

Today we continue our countdown of the 2022 Jets roster by taking a look at Jonathan Marshall.

Name: Jonathan Marshall

Number: 96

Year With Jets: 2nd

Projected Role: Developmental Defensive Tackle

His 2021: Marshall was the final selection in the 2021 Jets Draft class. The team took the Arkansas defensive tackle in the sixth round. Marshall had posted very impressive measurables which likely influenced the selection. He made the 53 man roster after a strong preseason where he registered a sack against the Giants. Marshall ended up active for 4 games and recorded a pair of tackles in the regular season.

2022 will be a success if: Marshall can stake out a spot in the defensive tackle rotation. There is an opportunity to earn playing time with Quinnen Williams, Sheldon Rankins, and John Franklin-Myers as the only established interior defensive linemen on the roster. Marshall surpassed the extremely low expectations of a late round rookie defensive lineman last year by getting on the field. Now he has an opening to carve out a role.

Odds of making the roster: I get the feeling the Jets like Marshall. I also get the feeling Robert Saleh wants to carry a lot of defensive linemen. There isn’t a lot of obvious competition. Still, Marshall earning a role on the team is based on a lot projection so I’ll stick with More Likely Than Not (50-75%).